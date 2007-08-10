HometownQuotes Named A 2007 Music City Future 50 Winner

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that HometownQuotes (http://www.hometownquotes.com) is named among the 50 fastest-growing Nashville businesses for the Chamber’s 2007 Music City Future 50 Awards (http://www.nashvillechamber.com/business/small_biz/future50/history/2007.html).



This year marks the online insurance company’s first nomination and selection for this award.



“One year ago this company looked completely different. We’ve doubled our employee pool and changed office space more than three times within the past year. Our staff has been very fortunate to welcome hard-working, goal-oriented professionals to our team, which I believe is a major attribute to our growth thus far,” said HometownQuotes Chief Operating Officer and Affiliate Director Matt McWilliams.



The Music City Future 50 honorees are selected based on the companies’ past and projected sales and employment growth. Nominations are collected by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and tabulated by KraftCPAs.



“Future 50 companies are a testament to the ideal business climate in Middle Tennessee. The success of these companies helps drive economic growth in the area,” said Michael Carter, president and CEO of Athena Health Club and Day Spa and vice chairman of small business for the Chamber.



The Future 50 winners will be honored at a reception and awards dinner on Tuesday, September 18 at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs and will be featured in a special section of The Tennessean.



The Music City Future 50 program was initiated in 1992 as a way to underscore the commitment to the growth and development of small business in Middle Tennessee by identifying and recognizing the 50 fastest-growing small businesses in the Nashville area.



In May, HometownQuotes received accolades from the Nashville Business Journal as a Best in Business winner for the 1-25 employee category. HometownQuotes was one of the youngest companies among the finalists in its group.



For more information, visit the HometownQuotes newsroom at http://www.hometownquotes.com/newsroom.html or contact Krista Farmer at 615.550.5333.

