AG Brown Warns California of Unsafe Vehicle Tires

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2007 -- According to the reports that were filed by the Foreign Tire Sales, Inc. and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of the tires that were sold in the market do no not meet the set product standards and specifications. These tires, they affirmed can cause serious dangers to the lives of the motorists utilizing it.



Among the 450,000 imported tire pieces that were distributed all over the United States, it is said that around 270,000 have been proven deficient or lacking in what they call as “gum strips”. This vital tire component prevents tire threads from separating. Thus, Brown reiterated his call for the people to check their tires for possible thread separation and be ready for future recall of these defective tires early this month.



The following tire sizes and specifications have been detected with serious damages. It is highly recommended to check them with your dealers, said Brown.



LT225/75R-16 CR 861

LT235/75R-15 CR861 CR857

LT235/85-16 CR 860 CR861 CF857

LT245/75R-16 CR860 CR861 CR857

LT265/75R-16 CR860 CR861 CR857

LT310X10.5-15 CR861 CR857



To be certain about tire specifications, it is necessary to check the side of the product. There will be an indication of the tire’s DOT number and brand name, and its size and model. The public is also encouraged to visit FTS’s web site for further information.



AG Brown also calls the dealers to impart free inspections on their tires for the safety and interest of the people. He further stated that the vehicle owners must do their part and avoid long distance travel and overloading.



For inquiries in case of inspected tire damages, people may call Attorney Brown’s Public Inquiry Unit at (800) 952-5225. Moreover, to report accidents that incurred injuries, particularly caused by unsafe tires, dial the NHTSA’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-424-9153.



Los Angeles Personal Injury Lawyers, Attorneys and Law Firms - We provide quality legal service for our clients in order for you to obtain only the best possible settlement for your personal injury claims. Likewise, our Personal Injury Lawyers assure you, our clients that your personal injury cases will always be given utmost priority and will be handled with great competence and dedication. Log on to our website at http://www.personalinjurylawyerinc.com for more information.

