BMC Capital To Open New Salt Lake City, Utah Office

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2007 -- BMC Capital, LP today announced the opening of its Salt Lake City, Utah office for multi-family, commercial, and SBA loan production. This expansion represents a further strengthening of BMC’s position as the nation’s top commercial mortgage broker for the $500,000 to $5,000,000 sector.



BMC Capital’s Salt Lake City office will be headed by Shawn Moss. Jonathan Morris, BMC Capital’s President comments, "Shawn is one of the most successful and best known commercial loan originators in the Utah region. Having him as head of BMC’s Salt Lake City, Utah office will give us a major head start toward our goal of becoming the leading provider in the market." Shawn Moss explains, “The Utah market is in need of the variety of programs that BMC Capital has to offer. In the ever growing Utah market, we expect BMC Capital’s presence to be felt immediately.”



This expansion enables BMC to extend its lead in the small scale, multi-family and commercial mortgage sector. In addition to adding to its revenue base, the opening also provides BMC with several new proprietary relationships.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, commercial, and owner/user real estate loans in the 500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.

