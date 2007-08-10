NTI Introduces Intelligent Power Distribution Control Units

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- Network Technologies Inc today announced the addition of the ENVIROMUX® Intelligent Power Distribution Control Units to its popular line of Server Environment Monitoring Systems.



The ENVIROMUX Intelligent Power Distribution Control Units allow you to remotely reboot and control power (on/off) to servers and network devices, and monitor voltage and current. They also monitor environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity. Alerts are sent via email or SNMP traps when any monitored power or environmental condition goes out of a user-specified range.



These zero RU Power Distribution Control Units consist of eight NEMA outlets and install in a vertical configuration to save valuable rack space in highly dense data center environments. Up to 23 units can be connected to one master unit. The units are equipped with electromagnetic circuit breakers to prevent temperature from affecting the trip point. Circuit breaker trip guards are also provided to prevent accidental tripping.



Available for immediate sale, the IPDU-ENV-15A-515-8 costs $821 and the IPDU-ENV-20A-515-8 costs $827.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a two-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.



