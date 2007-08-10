919 Marketing Recognized in Top 100 PR Case Studies

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- 919 Marketing Company was recently recognized as one of the leading PR success stories of 2007 by an industry leading trade journal. In PR News’ Top 100 Case Studies in PR Vol. 3, 919 was featured for their successful campaign in promoting the leading pharmacy chain in the state, Kerr Drug, and its Beat the Bug program.



“We kept our media relations approach to Kerr’s program infused with simple yet effective outreach tactics,” said David Chapman, CEO of 919 Marketing. “As a result of our strategy, more than 2 million of the store’s customers and potential consumers received the message.”



Each of the 100 case studies featured in PR News demonstrates some facet of ingenuity, innovation or integrated thinking—illuminating communications as a function that has matured with poise and established its indispensability to business practices. The issue delivers an analysis of key news, as well as strategies and success stories in PR and marketing.



Several of 919 Marketing’s initiatives were highlighted including their streamlined messaging, personalized communication, highly developed relationships with the media, and executed promises. More than 25 major television network broadcasts and over 40 newspapers featured stories about Kerr Drug’s flu vaccination clinics, edging out media coverage of some of the chain’s major competitors including Eckerd, CVS and Walgreens.



A product of Access Intelligence LLC., PR News is the most trusted, executive level, reader-supported publication that helps enhance and assess the business impact of public relations. For the fifth year running, 919 Marketing is listed as one of the elite public relations firms in the Triangle.



About 919 Marketing Company

919 Marketing Company is a hybrid business consulting and marketing communications firm, located just minutes from North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park. A team of seasoned, senior level consultants, 919 develops winning business strategies and provides the marketing horsepower required to produce clear, measurable and recognizable results. 919 has helped clients such as Caterpillar, Duke University Medical Center, Springboard Hosting and Tech Resource Group, by increasing revenue, developing their competitive advantage, and improving efficiencies. To take your company to the next level, call 919-557-7890 or visit: www.919marketing.com

