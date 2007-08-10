Hill Wilson Presents at the AAJ Annual Convention in Chicago

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esquire, of Philadelphia presented at the American Association for Justice Annual Convention for the American Women Trial Lawyers Caucus on the topic of “Exercising Leadership Through Community Outreach.” The Convention was held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago on July 17, 2007.



When addressing the women trial attorneys on Exercising Leadership Through Community Outreach Ms. Hill Wilson said, "It is service to family, community and profession that allow legal professionals to identify and connect to the people to whom we profess compassion and professional commitment. When legal professionals give in service to others, education and legal training is put to work for others in a way that is dynamic. Legal training and education, when placed side by side with grass root experience, can yield bountiful results.”



Hill Wilson is an award-winning attorney who has been practicing law for nearly three decades in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She concentrates her practice in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters. She brings a high level of integrity and compassion to her practice.



Hill Wilson has been named the Pennsylvania Ambassador for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) “A Mind Is Annual Giving Society and has been named one of the Top Black Lawyers in the Tri- State Area by The Network Journal. She has received the Presidential Award from the National Bar Association, she’s been made a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and she has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law, just to name a few. She maintains an office in Philadelphia. For more information, go to http://www.rhwilson.com.

