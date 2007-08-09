All Natural, Low Carb, High Fiber Foods Not Found in Stores are Now on the Net

Mesa, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2007 -- Many ingredients in so-called "health food" products are man-made chemicals and isolated vitamins. The good news is that it just got easier to find healthy, all natural foods not sold at retail stores. This new Internet source for low carb foods, high fiber foods, protein drink formulas and nutrition for athletes made entirely from plants is http://www.BestHealthFoodStore.net.



One of the major differences between nutritional products in retail stores and those at BestHealthFoodStore.net is that the products at local stores come from many different sources. Are the operators of those stores certain that all the ingredients are safe and effective? At this online health food store, the products come from one source and the operators of the store have personally been using all their products for over six years. They have toured the manufacturing facility and carefully studied the ingredients as well as the expertise of the manufacturer. The owners of the site are comfortable in the knowledge that this one manufacturer has been producing all natural health foods since 1982. Their products are used by millions of consumers worldwide with safety and effectiveness.



Looking closely at ingredients in products at retail stores reveals isolated vitamins and minerals, artificial sweeteners, preservatives, and other chemicals. The products at www.BestHealthFoodStore.net are all natural, made from food grade plants,fruits and herbs, not medicinal herbs. There are no preservatives, artificial sweeteners, or isolated vitamins. Instead, everything at this health food store is carefully crafted to retain the whole food source of the plants used in all the ingredients.



The goal of this new Internet store is to introduce consumers to health food products that are not available in local stores. Also, customers are offered direct access to the manufacturer for maximum savings and selection. Now everyone has easy access to all natural foods and nutrition facts from their computer.



BestHealthFoodStore.net features free nutrition facts on topics such as Ph balance and pregnancy nutrition. The web site offers a free audio download titled, "All Natural Foods for a Balanced Diet". The products are offered in categories fulfilling the needs of consumers who are searching for specific types of health foods. Examples include, alkaline food, pregnancy nutrition and healthy snacks for a child. This is now the online source for all natural foods that are typically not found at retail stores, and these unique products are delivered right to the door.

