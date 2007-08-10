VIRUSfighter Releases Windows Vista Compatible Anti-Virus Program

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- SPAMfighter ApS has released a new version of the anti-virus program, VIRUSfighter with the same capabilities but now compatible with Windows Vista. VIRUSfighter offers a free 30-day trial for all computer systems and now also a special version exclusive for Windows Vista.



“We believe that computer security is very important, and want to make sure we offer our products for the latest forms of technology so everyone can be protected. Computer viruses and malware are not going anywhere, anytime soon, so it is extra important people keep themselves protected from the new risks out there,” comments co-founder Martin Thorborg.



VIRUSfighter is an anti-virus program that runs discreetly in the background. It works by scanning files for any viruses or malicious software. When a new outbreak occurs, VIRUSfighter releases an antidote giving users protection against the latest threats.



“Antivirus is the second biggest security technology used after firewalls and viruses represent the highest and most dangerous type of computer attack detected at the PC level, which only assures the need to have a product like VIRUSfighter ready to interact in any Windows operating system either at the consumer or business level,” said Alix Aranza Managing Director for SPAMfighter North America.



About SPAMfighter



SPAMfighter is Europe's leading spam filter developer. The Danish company is owned by the founders of Jubii.dk, Henrik Sørensen and Martin Thorborg, together with two programmers, Daniel Hjortholt and Martin Dyring. SPAMfighter employs 35 people and is based in Copenhagen.



SPAMfighter is debt-free and is 100 per cent financed by income from the sale of the SPAMfighter client. Each day, SPAMfighter removes around 12 million spam messages from 14 million tested emails received by over 3.6 million users in 216 countries/regions.



SPAMfighter draws its power from the fact that over 3.6 million users report spam as they receive it, with a single click. Once several users have reported the same spam message, it is automatically filtered for all other users. The result is that approximately 90 percent of all spam is filtered out before it reaches any given user. Get more information about SPAMfighter here: www.spamfighter.com



