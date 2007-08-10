Boulder Dash. Episode I: Dig The Past. A Redeveloped Version Of Arcade Classics

Cheboksary, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- Boulder Dash. Episode I: Dig The Past is a completely reworked version of the classical game that dates back to 1984. The new version created by ZX Games features professional music and animation, 32 caves redesigned and copied from the original “Boulder Dash I” and “Boulder Dash III” games, three difficulty levels and other must-haves of a modern game.



Originally published in 1984 by First Star Software, Boulder Dash enjoyed huge popularity and was one of the very few computer games to be ported from home computers to arcade machines (contrary to the other way around).



The original game concept is preserved: you control the main character (named Rockford) to dig through 32 dangerous caves, collect diamonds to score and try to stay away from the enemies, which include fireflies, butterflies and the amoeba. You need to have strong logics and decent reaction skills to compete.



Boulder Dash. Episode I: Dig The Past features Rockford smoothly animated as a mole with a pick. There are four types of light background music the creation of which – according to ZX Games – was inspired by the original game. Realistic sound effects, caves redesigned with well-crafted graphics, professionally animated enemies – all these contribute to a decent game that will let you feel retro and not be annoyed.



A shareware version of Boulder Dash. Episode I: Dig The Past by ZX Games is free to download and play. You can try out the first five levels. The full version costs decent $9.95. Discounts apply when purchasing several copies of one game or one copy of several games.



There are no nag screens in the shareware version. Also, the game needs no emulators to run.



Support team can be contacted 24/7 via email.



About ZX Games: ZX Games is an ongoing project that aims at reincarnating the most popular games of ZX Spectrum epoch.

