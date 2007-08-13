Isota Releases New Version of ABCSpell for Outlook Express

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2007 -- Isota LLC, a leading provider of spell checking software products, released a new version of ABCSpell for Outlook Express. The new version features two major enhancements: an improved word suggestion engine and Internet-7 compatibility for the online word-lookup feature using Merriam-Webster's dictionary. Both new features are accessed directly from Outlook Express' right-mouse menu for instant availability.



ABCSpell plugs into Outlook Express and uses the application’s existing spelling interface to provide spell checking with the same look and feel of Microsoft Office. The addition of the thesaurus and dictionary lookup gives Outlook Express users access to features otherwise not available without the purchase of Microsoft Word or Office.



ABCSpell installs in seconds, activating the Spell Checking button on the Outlook Express menu bar. When the button is clicked, ABCSpell performs a spell check that utilizes Outlook Express’ spelling interface to report errors and make corrections. ABCSpell's features include:



- An enhanced search engine that provides suggestions for misspelled words fast.

- 13 language dictionaries available for free from the Isota web site.

- Customizable options through the Outlook Express Spelling options tab include an automatic “Spell Check Before Send” on every message.

- Users can edit and manage their custom dictionary using the Outlook Express interface.

- English-language thesaurus provides synonyms, antonyms and related words, and is accessed from the right-mouse menu.

- Instant definitions with Merriam-Webster word lookup is accessed by right mouse clicking anywhere in the word.



“ABCSpell for Outlook Express provides an ideal solution for Outlook Express users who do not need or want to purchase Microsoft Office, yet would like to have a full complement of spell checking, thesaurus and dictionary capabilities in their e-mail,” said Mark Geigel, president of Isota. “Outlook Express ships with new PCs as part of Microsoft’s basic Windows configuration, but Microsoft does not provide spell checking, except as part of Microsoft Office, or Word. With ABCSpell, users have access to spell checking, thesaurus, word look-up and multi-language capabilities at a price that makes sense for even the most budget-minded consumer.”



Pricing and Availability

The new version of ABCSpell for Outlook Express is expected to retail for $29.95, and will begin shipping in July. It is available as both an electronic download and as a CD from www.isota.com.



Isota LLC is a worldwide provider of state-of-the-art, smart spell checking, dictionary and thesaurus products for individuals, small businesses, large organizations, and developers. Isota was founded by a group of technology professionals with decades of experience in the development of spelling tools and Windows hooking technology. Isota is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

