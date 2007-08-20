Sourcingmap.com Debuted Their iPhone Silicone Skin Case & Screen Protector Guard

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2007 -- The world's first Factory-Direct Wholesale Online Superstore--Sourcingmap , today debuted their latest innovation in its coverage of the iPhone accessories and iPod accessories which include “Silicone Skin Case for Apple iPhone ” ($2.99) and “Screen Protector Guard for Apple iPhone” ($0.99).



Many years ago, Apple’s tools first opened people’s eyes to the power of music and multimedia, and now, Apple iPod is considered to be the world's best selling and most desired digital audio player. It possesses a worldwide mainstream adoption. This has made it one of the most popular consumer brands in the market.



And Sourcingmap.com, as the first Factory-Direct Wholesale Online Superstore, have announced an expansion to its electronic products with the introduction of iPod accessories since December 2006 which are storages of items ranging from iPod FM Transmitter , iPod Headphones, iPod Skin&Case to iPod Armband , iPod Chargers & Batteries, iPod Cable, and iPod docks . These are currently available for sale on their website, http://www.sourcingmap.com/ipod-c-983.html



More recently, tread on the heels of the Apple iPhone officially announced on 29th June, Sourcingmap.com introduced “Silicone Skin Case for Apple iPhone ” ($2.99) and “Screen Protector Guard for Apple iPhone”($0.99) synchronously. “Silicone Skin Case for Apple iPhone” are available in 8 colors and features precise cutouts specifically for the apple iphone, and designed as a complete protective solution to protect iPhones from dings as well as scratches .To learn more, see :

http://www.sourcingmap.com/silicone-skin-case-for-apple-iphone-rose-color-p-5505.html



“Screen Protector Guard for Apple iPhone” which is absolutely a iPhone Screen Protector. As the iPhone uses multi-touch technology which requires owners use the touch screen to navigate the phone. This will undoubtedly result in "smudges". An iPhone Screen Protector will protect the screen from accidental scratches, scraping & abrasion from a fingernail. It is a further safeguard against mishaps and allow users to enjoy Zoolander in all it's glory. To learn more, see : http://www.sourcingmap.com/screen-protector-guard-for-apple-iphone-p-7209.html



“In addition to the $499 or $599 price tag, it's highly recommended that new iPhone owners add a case to their budget. A Skin Case or a Screen Protector is the most important of iPhone accessories, as it will protect your investment.” Edith Chan , Sales Manager of Sourcingmap Company Ltd said.

