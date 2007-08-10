Modern Marvel Recognizes Dental Air Force

Holland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- The History Channel® and Invent Now®, Inc (The National Inventors Hall of Fame Foundation) awarded the Dental Air Force® with Honorable Mention for “an exceptional invention” in the 2007 Modern Marvels Invent Now Challenge.



“It was a pleasure to accept this kind of recognition by the History Channel® and Invent Now® for a product that has overwhelming potential to change the way we clean our teeth at home.” said Dr. Piero, practicing dentist and inventor of the Dental Air Force® system.



The Dental Air Force® is a home dental cleaning appliance. The brushless system uses air, water and a cleaner to remove bacteria laden plaque and odor from between teeth and around the gum line. It provides the best tool, recommended by dentists, for those with periodontal disease, orthodontic appliances, or implants. It is used twice daily in place of tooth brushing and flossing. The air changes the environment in the mouth making it difficult for bad bacteria to survive. The cleaner is all natural and time released, containing baking soda, xylitol, and mint flavor. Used with hydrogen peroxide it whitens teeth like professional bleaching.



The award from the History Channel® and Invent Now® comes at a time when scientific studies show that there is a direct link between periodontal disease and other whole body health issues such as heart disease, respiratory health, diabetes, strokes, children with low birth weights, and even Alzheimer’s.



For more information call Air Force Inc® at 616-399-8511 or visit http://www.dentalairforce.com.



