More Than 4,000 Participated in Simon DTour Live! at Oxford Valley Mall to See the Plain White T’s

Langhorne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- More than 4,000 area music enthusiasts visited the Oxford Valley Mall on Saturday, July 28 to see Simon DTour Live! headliners the Plain White T’s, best known for their hit song “Hey There Delilah.”



Simon DTour Live! presented by ABC Family, is a free, six-hour teen event providing teens firsthand access to today’s rising pop stars and an opportunity to interact with some of today’s hottest consumer and retail brands. The event at Oxford Valley Mall began at 3:00 p.m. in the Sears Court, and concluded at 9:00 p.m.



The Plain White T’s performed for the crowd around the 5 o’clock hour and proceeded to sign autographs and meet their fans throughout the evening. Simon DTour Live! participants also experienced some of the latest offerings from the following sponsors:



ABC Family gave teens the chance to get creative and design their own T-shirt. Teens picked out different designs, such as fun sayings from shows, logos, and much more.



My Coke Rewards created a cyber lounge, where teens registered on mycokerewards.com and learned more about the benefits of the program and were able to earn bonus points and other prizes.



Sprint showcased the latest in cell phone technology and accessories, in conjunction with their partners - Body Glove, LG, Samsung, Boost Mobile, LG Fusic II and Bluetooth. Teens participated in text messaging contests to find the fastest and most accurate “texter,” who was then awarded with a prize.



Company 81 offered teens a preview of the newest apparel, as well as a special premium that could be redeemed at participating retailer locations. Company 81 also hosted a model contest, with participants chosen from the DTour audience. The winning models were awarded with $100 Simon Giftcards.



Lower Buck Family YMCA – Oxford Valley Mall kicked-off a back-to-school clothing drive for families in need of assistance with back-to-school supplies in the Lower Bucks area. DTour attendees were able to select a family tag and provide the requested supplies. A display table including information on the clothing drive was featured by Guest Services the day of the event.



“Simon DTour Live! and the Plain White T’s brought more than 4,000 teens and their families to the Oxford Valley Mall to participate in the premier concert and lifestyle event tailored specifically this audience base,” said Dameka Nickerson, Marketing Manager for Oxford Valley Mall. “The event was a success and the Oxford Valley Mall is pleased to have hosted this one-of-a-kind blend of teen, shopping, fashion and entertainment event.”



The tour visits 20 Simon Malls across the country through September, giving local teens at each mall a firsthand opportunity to experience some of the most exciting new musical talent and get up close and personal with their favorite retail and consumer brands. Additional information about Simon DTour Live!, including the full tour schedule, is available at www.simondtour.com.



Oxford Valley Mall is a super regional mall located at the corner of E. Lincoln Highway and Oxford Valley Road. Oxford Valley Mall has over 150 retailers and is anchored by Boscov’s, JC Penney, Macy’s and Sears.

