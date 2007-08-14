Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2007 -- IDAutomation.com announces the release of their Microsoft Reporting Services Barcode Custom Report Item. This product creates barcodes in Microsoft Reporting Services as an integrated drag-and-drop Custom Report Item (CRI) control, without the use of barcode fonts. The designer and render DLLs provided are digitally signed and time-stamped with Authenticode certificates. The Barcode CRI license is perpetual and royalty free. Includes report example and integration tutorial. Supports Microsoft Reporting Services 2005 and greater. Supported barcode types include Code 128, Code 39, ITF, OneCode, Code 93, UCC, UPC, EAN and Postnet.



Pricing for a royalty-free Developer License costs $395. For more information about the Microsoft Reporting Services Barcode CRI and to download a evaluation package, please visit: http://www.idautomation.com/reporting_services/barcode_cri/. In addition to the Microsoft Reporting Services Barcode Custom Report Item, IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types. IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.



