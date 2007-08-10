InetServices Offers More Performance Choices Than Its Competition

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- InetServices, a provider of dedicated servers, managed servers, and colocation services for small-to-medium size businesses, today announced four new Multi-Core Xeon server offerings, including the latest Intel Quad-Core Xeon technology. InetServices is one of the first service providers to offer more multi-core processor choices giving its customers greater flexibility and budget control.



“While other hosting providers simply offer one dual-core Xeon processor, InetServices is focusing on providing small and medium size businesses more choices so they can get the best technology at a price they can afford, “ said InetServices’ Chief Operating Officer Kevin Soendker. “Cost is still a huge factor for most companies and while the processor technology keeps getting faster we want to offer our customers a cost-effective yet scalable solution that will enable them purchase what they can afford. Furthermore, our solutions allow our customers the ability to upgrade without the hassle of swapping out servers.”



Available 1x / 2x Multi-Core Dedicated Servers:



Dual-Core Xeon 5050 3.00GHz, 667MHz

Dual-Core Xeon 5110 1.60GHz, 1066MHz

Dual-Core Xeon 5130 2.00GHz, 1333MHz

Dual-Core Xeon 5150 2.66GHz, 1333MHz

Quad-Core Xeon 5355 2.66GHz, 1333MHz



About InetServices:

InetServices is a fast growing hosting service provider which offers a full compliment of services including Dedicated Servers, Managed Servers, Managed Colocation, and much more. The company focus is small and mid-sized businesses that require high reliability, security, and 24 / 7 support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices offer a variety of web hosting, dedicated servers, and managed colocation packages to choose from with plenty of features and options designed around meeting your specific needs. For more information, visit http://www.inetservices.com or call 800-545-4194.



InetServices, LLC

Headquarters

841 Worcester Road #218

Natick, MA 01760



For more information, please visit http://www.inetservices.com.

