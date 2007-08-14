Techwave.com Offers Ultimate Ecommerce Solutions for Stress Free E-Business

Pomona, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2007 -- Techwave.com has an e commerce shopping cart with a long running program with Merchant accounts and third party payment processors thus serve with the much needed online payment services. The ecommerce administration of this site is remarkable with features that are very beneficial for e-businessmen. Customization of the store after its setup according to your requirements by means of the e commerce shopping cart software is done through the stylish shopping cart template feature that can change the look and skin of your store. The Vice President of Techwave.com MR T S Anand has more to say about Techwave.com this is what he says, “ E business now becomes easy as the user gets up to date information about the taxes to be paid and taxes are calculated according to the country, states and county. Members can also keep a note of the number of viewers currently logged in and who have already browsed. Techwave.com informs its client about the abandonment rate and how many have used the cart facilities. The unique presentation of the search engine statistics through search engines like Yahoo, Google and Froogle keep you intone with the record of people searching your website.Display your products online through the pre-designed shopping cart templates with more than 100 templates to select and in 5 different colors and patterns. Now it can be anyone’s job to design the whole site without the knowledge of HTML coding.”



The ecommerce solutions of Techwave.com enable users to look at the maximum IP hits to ascertain the number of visitors. Invoice processing is done to know the status of any order at one click. The report lists all the invoices that occurred within a period of time and the Admin user has the right to update its status and to denote whether it is under process or shipped. E-businesses are a click away with techwave.com’s new automated business styles which is bringing a speedy change in the e-commerce world, making clients to move ahead with new business styles in half the time than accepted. With e commerce shopping cart today is reaching the excellences of functionality through the E-commerce stores of Techwave.com. Techwave.com and its unique features are just a click away. Specify this link on the internet browser http://www.techwave.com or call at 1-877-792-2075.



About the Company:



Neo Orange Software System is a California based company dealing in the development of websites for profitable e-commerce solutions. E-business is now exercised with new automated business styles which is has proven itself as a landmark in the e-commerce world making clients to move ahead with new business styles in half the time than accepted. The e commerce shopping cart software of Techwave.com, the website developed by Neo Orange Software System is reaching the excellences of functionality through the E-commerce stores of Techwave.com.





