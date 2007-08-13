GlaxoSmithKline IMPACT Awards Deadline – August 28, 2007

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2007 -- The deadline for the GlaxoSmithKline 11th Annual IMPACT Awards is 4 p.m., EST on August 28, 2007. Up to ten nonprofit organizations that provide “access to healthcare” in the Greater Philadelphia area can receive $40,000 each in unrestricted award funding. Applications should be submitted by organizations for outstanding achievement and excellence in providing healthcare access.



The GlaxoSmithKline IMPACT Awards honor nonprofit organizations that have a significant impact on their communities and are capable, proactive and effective in their work. Winners in previous years include organizations that provide healthcare advocacy, medical, dental and vision care for the underserved.



To qualify for a GlaxoSmithKline IMPACT award, applicants must provide access to community healthcare services (primary mission) in the Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery and Philadelphia; have a total annual operating budget of less than $2.5 million; and have been in existence as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization for at least five years. Organizations will be recognized for the success and achievements of their existing overall body of work, not just for new or specific initiatives. A panel of local and national healthcare delivery experts and GlaxoSmithKline representatives will determine the winners based on a strong demonstration of ongoing success in providing access to healthcare; commitment to serving people in need; facilitation of healthcare delivery, education, creative partnerships and policy development; and a solid record of achievement, management and leadership.



The GlaxoSmithKline IMPACT Awards will be presented at an awards ceremony in Philadelphia in early 2008. For more details and to apply, please visit the GlaxoSmithKline site at www.gsk-us.com and click “Our work with communities,” then click “Health programs,” then click “Awards,” or call the GlaxoSmithKline Office of Community Partnerships at 215-751-5171.



GlaxoSmithKline – one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies – is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. For company information, visit GlaxoSmithKline on the World Wide Web at www.gsk.com.

