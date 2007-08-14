New Job Site: Transportation Crossing

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2007 -- Searching for a transportation job online is now worlds easier, more precise, and increasingly efficient thanks to the launch of the dynamic new job-search website TransportationCrossing. Designed to help talented professionals find the best opportunities that match their unique career goals and interests, this site is a one-stop shop for transportation professionals.



With TransportationCrossing’s staff of hundreds of highly experienced researchers extensively monitoring the hiring needs of more than 750,000 employers across the country, countless new jobs are being added to the site every day. And since the jobs listed on the site are specific to transportation professionals only, job seekers can enjoy faster, more targeted job-search experiences.



“We are thrilled to continue our expansion of the Crossing employment sites, which now reaches transportation experts and professionals. The launch of this, and our other companies, continues our unique approach to helping more job seekers find the greatest opportunities in their specific areas of interest,” said CEO A. Harrison Barnes.



In addition to providing an extensive range of job listings, including exclusive notices not posted on other employment sites, TransportationCrossing features a variety of articles that tap into the transportation industry’s key players, companies, and stories.



This exciting new website is affiliated with EmploymentCrossing (www.employmentcrossing.com), the main hub for a growing family of industry-specific job-search sites that launched on April 9, 2007. Currently, job seekers can visit EmploymentCrossing to sign up for TransportationCrossing’s services.



The EmploymentCrossing group of websites is also on the fast track to rapid expansion, with even more Crossing sites launching weekly. The site will focus exclusively on providing the most extensive range of available jobs from every corner of each sector. Watch for EmploymentCrossing’s upcoming launches, which will include PharmaceuticalCrossing (August 20), BlueCollarCrossing (August 27), AdminCrossing (August 27), ComplianceCrossing (September 3), DesigningCrossing (September 3), PublishingCrossing (September 10),



JournalismCrossing (September 10), RadioCrossing (September 17), TVCrossing (September 17), TelecomCrossing (September 24), GovernmentCrossing (September 24), InternshipCrossing (October 1), and EntryLevelCrossing (October 1).



The development of the Crossing employment sites has been inspired by the success of LawCrossing (www.lawcrossing.com), which features the largest collection of active legal jobs in the world, including more than 10,000 positions at top law firms, corporations, public interest organizations, and government offices throughout the U.S.



Since its launch in July 2003, LawCrossing has become the world’s largest legal-career-placement website. The website is another brainchild of Barnes, who also founded the hugely successful parent company of the Crossing employment sites, Juriscape, in 2000.

