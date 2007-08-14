WinAgents HyperConf - new solution for network configuration management

Saransk, Mordovia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2007 -- Tandem Systems Ltd. has released a new product for network configuration management and management and protection of network devices configurations - WinAgents HyperConf.



WinAgents HyperConf was created to minimize the consequences of failures and the network down time and to automate the routine work of data transmission network administrators as much as possible. The main task our software solves is protecting the configuration of devices and tracking the changes that were made. WinAgents HyperConf contains a catalog of devices, allowing to connect to them instantly using HTTP, SNMP, TELNET and SSH protocols. The program monitors network devices round-the-clock and logs the changes of their configuration automatically.



Using WinAgents HyperConf, you can view and compare different versions of configuration of devices in a convenient way; you'll also be able to rollback the configuration to any of the saved versions if you need to.



Thus, you can minimize the network down time that was caused by an administrator's mistake or by intruders' actions. The built-in RouterTweak™ technology allows working with configuration of network devices using visual editing tools and the dynamic prompt system. WinAgents HyperConf can considerably simplify your work and save your time.



You can easily evaluate WinAgents HyperConf using a 30-days trial package available for download from the vendor’s site. The program does not require sophisticated setup. After the installation the program will offer you to discover your network and add found devices to the devices catalogue. Then you can turn on backups for these devices and start working with WinAgents HyperConf.





About Tandem Systems Ltd.

Tandem Systems Ltd. is an independent software vendor based in Saransk, Russia. The company develops software for network administrators and sells it under WinAgents Software trademark.



Address: 89, Kommunisticheskaya st., Saransk, Russia, 430000

Phone: +7 (834) 223-1788

E-mail: sales@winagents.com

URL: http://www.winagents.com

