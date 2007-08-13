Screaming Bee Unveils a Galactic Voice Morphing Pack

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2007 -- Screaming Bee LLC announces the release of a new product, Galactic Voices, an audio add-on for MorphVOX Pro Voice Changer. The new software module contains eight Science Fiction inspired voices. The Screaming Bee Web site provides more information on this audio component and access to a free download.



“Now you can sound like a character that you’ve heard in a Sci-Fi movie,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO for Screaming Bee. “Galactic Voices will definitely be a popular product with Science Fiction enthusiasts and fun to use with online games.”



Galactic Voices uses the some of latest vocal filters and algorithms in MorphVOX Pro to create out-of-this-world vocal modifications. It is especially designed for use in online games, instant messaging, or in studio recordings. Users can now sound like any one of eight characters, from an elite bounty hunter to a fighting mechanoid.



This plug-and-play add-on can be downloaded from the Screaming Bee Web site and easily installed. Users can immediately use these voices online and in game. Further information on the Galactic Voices audio component can be found here: http://www.screamingbee.com/product/GalacticVoices.aspx .



Screaming Bee has come out with many new Fantasy and Science Fiction product add-ons based on user input from players in online games such as World of Warcraft, Second Life, Lord of the Rings Online, GuildWars, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and Eve Online. These accessories provide users with many new game-relevant voices and sound effects.



MorphVOX Pro is currently being used by thousands of online gamers around the world to change their voice. Players can now speak like their character, whether they choose to sound like the opposite gender, an enormous troll or a tiny pixie.



Studios that use MorphVOX Pro can save time and potentially thousands of dollars by creating multiple voices from existing stock audio or a single voice talent. MorphVOX Pro is used by professionals in a number of fields, including education, radio broadcast, and animation.



About Screaming Bee LLC: Provider of voice software and solutions for online games, VoIP and the professional studio. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX Pro, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com

