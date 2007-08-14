From Ex-convict to Now Author of 10 Books, Alfred Adams Jr. Tours Atlanta Youth Detention Centers

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2007 -- He's already sold over 25,000 copies of his first novel, "My Brother's Keeper," in less than a year since his release from prison after serving 12 1/2 years of a 25-year sentence. With the release of his second novel, "Till Death Do Us Part," Alfred Adams, Jr. embarks on a 30-city book tour that includes book signings and youth outreach missions at local youth detention centers and Boys & Girls Clubs. He's had his own struggles as a youth that eventually landed him behind bars, but it's his new found success and life-changing story of beating all odds against him that serves as a motivation and inspiration for youths who may be battling their own struggles.



Besides the usual 'Stay in School' motto that typical speakers lose their young audience with, Alfred Adams, Jr shares his real life experiences to reveal how his bad decisions resulted in paying harsh consequences and how different the outcome would have been had he made better decisions. He also engages detained youths in an inspiring story of how being incarcerated for 12 1/2 years was not the end for him but used it as an opportunity to make his situation a lot better upon his release. It's such an inspiration to see how he wrote and published 10 books and generated sales of over 3,000 copies all while incarcerated. He shares with his audience that great things can come out of bad situations and now is the time to start.



"It's been such a blessing to read letters from the teens that I've spoken with and see how they've found new inspirations through my stories and know now they trulyy believe that their current situation is just a stepping stone to a better one. Some of these detention centers have noticed that impact and have welcomed me back on several occassions. I've done my job and served my purpose!" Alfred Adams, Jr.



