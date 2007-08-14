National Call for Nominations Now Open for the 2007 Ethnic Business Awards

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2007 -- Nominations for the 2007 Ethnic Business Awards have officially launched with a national call for entrants. Applicants must be migrant business owners, born in a country other than Australia, who now own (or partly own) and operate a successful business in Australia.



Entrants from small, medium to large businesses across industry sectors are encouraged to enter. Australians nationwide are urged to nominate their favourite businesses, owned and operated by a migrant to Australia.



For almost two decades, the Ethnic Business Awards have stood as a triumph for diversity and a celebration of success. As Australia’s longest running business awards, they honour the contribution of migrants to the social and economic evolution of the country and champion cultural diversity, ingenuity and success within Australia’s national business community.



Founder of the Ethnic Business Awards, Mr. Joseph Assaf: “Migrants come to Australia with fresh eyes, and a willingness to embrace opportunity, working hard to achieve success. The stories are heartfelt and inspiring. Many have overcome extreme obstacles, often hardship and yet have established thriving business enterprises. The Ethnic Business Awards recognise and honour each unique journey.”



With one in four Australian citizens born overseas, over 200 cultural communities represented, and 30% of small businesses owned and operated by migrants, Australia is recognised as one of the most multicultural countries on the globe. The Ethnic Business Awards are a celebration of humanity as a whole, rather than the differences of its citizens. Representing an assortment of cultural backgrounds and covering a broad range of industry sectors, the Ethnic Business Awards has recognised close to 6000 entrants over the past two decades and was the first initiative of its kind to recognise the migrant contribution to the national business community.



The Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony honouring the finalists and winners will be held in Sydney, Australia at the Hilton Hotel on November 14, 2007, presided by His Excellency Major General Michael Jeffery AC CVO MC, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, and attended by a distinguished group of Heads of State, Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Government Ministers, corporate and community leaders, media and sponsors. The event will be broadcast on seven national and international networks including SBS, The Aurora Channel (on Foxtel, Austar and Optus), Rai, Antenna, LBCI, TVB and internationally on the Australia Network (formerly ABC Asia-Pacific) to 45 countries worldwide.



Shelley Winsor, CEO of Etcom, Australia’s largest multicultural marketing firm says: “The Ethnic Business Awards is a monumental event each year, it is an annual reminder of the positive impact of migration to our great nation. These business owners honoured, stand as a triumph of success and collectively fuel our economy. I highly recommend all migrant business owners to nominate their own businesses, and I encourage the nation to galvanise in supporting migrant business owners by nominating an outstanding business.”



To nominate your favourite business simply enter their details online http://www.ethnicbusinessawards.com or call Etcom on 02 9568 8398 for a nomination form. Nominations close 10th September 2007.

