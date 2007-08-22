The Rebirth of Holypal's Popular Social Network

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2007 -- http://www.holypal.com will re-launch its premier Christian social network on Wednesday, August 15, 2007. Following it’s original launch in 2005, http://www.holypal.com grew to 15,000 members. However, due to issues with spam attacks along with script bugs, database problems and functions becoming outdated , http://www.holypal.com's founder, Yousef Nasrallah decided to put a stop to all of these problems and create a new website with new scripts and protections in place for members of the social network. This updated website is now ready for new members.



In addition, http://www.holypal.com now has many NEW features for its members including: video pages for members to upload videos to and share; picture pages that allow members to share photos; there is also an advanced personal profile page which allows members to add RSS feeds, widgets, html material and embed anything; chat; blogging and more.



http://www.holypal.com is looking for new members as well as old members who may have left previously with all the issues with the former site. Members share advice, Christian debate, share fun stuff.



Members wishing to access their old profile in order to transfer material to the new site can do so by logging into the old site at holypal.easycgi.com. This feature will only be available for a short time.



For more information on http://www.holypal.com and how to become a member of this premiere Christian social network please email at admin@holypal.com