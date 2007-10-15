2007 Virtual Assistant Industry Survey Underway

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2007 -- The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce (VACOC) is buzzing with activity during the month of August as it conducts its second annual survey of the Virtual Assistant industry. This effort is of keen interest to the media, as over 8,000 Virtual Assistants from around the globe are invited to participate. Results are available at no-cost to all who participate.



The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce Virtual Assistant Industry Survey provides the most comprehensive, in-depth and accurate information in the Virtual Assistant industry today. It includes detailed cross-sectional data that represents every area of the industry; and offers unprecedented information about general business and individual demographics, market data, and services. Other survey topics include:



* experience/credentials;

* clients/target markets;

* hours;

* pricing;

* employees/subcontractors;

* marketing;

* training and education;

* success, profitability & entrepreneurship; industry organizations;

* industry training programs; and

* professional standards & ethics.



“The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce Virtual Assistant Industry Survey is making--and changing--history by promoting the profession, increasing awareness, and transforming the way mainstream media reports on the profession,” states founder Danielle Keister. “Our survey gives the media all the information they need to most accurately write the articles and profiles about the Virtual Assistant industry that exhibit the true professionalism and value we bring to the marketplace.”



The 2007 Virtual Assistant Industry Survey is open to all professional Virtual Assistants, regardless of their membership in the VACOC. Says Ms. Keister, “We want to hear from every Virtual Assistant who currently has an open practice and self-identifies as a Virtual Assistant.” A free copy of the 2007 survey will be provided to every participating Virtual Assistant after September 1, 2007. Virtual Assistants can participate by visiting VirtualAssistantNetworking(dot)com/survey(dot)htm



Over 400 Virtual Assistants from around the world participated in the 2006 VACOC Virtual Assistance Industry Survey. The 71-page 2006 report is available for purchase at virtualassistantnetworking(dot)com(slash)virtual-assistant-business-forms(dot)htm The 2007 survey is expected to be even more successful with the help of Virtual Assistants who are spreading the word through their blogs, newsletters, forums and listservs.



ABOUT THE VACOC: The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is a professional association dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants and their clients grow smarter, more successful businesses, and providing business owners with free tools and resources to connect with qualified Virtual Assistant professionals. Anyone interested in learning more about Virtual Assistance and its professional providers is encouraged to visit the VACOC at VirtualAssistantNetworking(dot)com



ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Danielle Taylor is the Press Release Communications Officer for the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce. She is a professional Virtual Assistant and operates Taylor-Made Virtual Assistance, providing expert business support and office management to small business owners and solo entrepreneurs. Her background includes senior administrative and office management positions with leading corporations and start-up ventures. Visit her at taylorVA(dot)com to learn more, and receive a free report about the Top 10 Reasons to Delegate in Your Small Business.

