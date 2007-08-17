Global Market Media, Inc.

Global Market Media, Inc. Releases InstantEnterprise.NET, a Software Development Tool for Non-programmers

 

Lighthouse Point, Florida -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2007 -- Global Market Media, Inc. announces the release of InstantEnterprise.NET, a software development tool designed for non-programmers. The software simplifies the creation and deployment of scalable data-centric web-applications designed to support in-house business operations.

Built in support for roles, system and event auditing, web-based reporting, accounting and six sigma is featured. A development edition is free to use under the current licensing, allowing prospective users to fully develop and deploy targeted applications prior to purchasing a production license.

The product primarily targets small and mid-sized businesses large enough for a dedicated IT staff, but not large enough for a full time programming staff.

Additionally, larger organizations needing a rapid deployment for a new application at the department or enterprise level will find a new option with InstantEnterprise.NET.

Further information can be obtained at http://www.globalmarketmedia.com

Global Market Media, Inc. is located in Boca Raton, Florida.

