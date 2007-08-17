LanTech Communications Launches Family of Serial Device Servers

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2007 -- LanTech Communications, a global manufacture of networking hardware, today announced the availability of its Serial Device Servers. LanTech’s Device Server Series is able to convert RS232/422/485 to Ethernet where an administrator can remotely manage and configure device servers from the internet.



Lantech Device Servers are designed with redundant Ethernet ports to protect the security of the network connection, while the HTTPS and SSH features can ensure access security from intruders. Other key features include:



1. Exclusive X-ware utility for auto discovery, configuration and management of multiple device servers

2. Dual power 12VDC to 48V DC inputs through terminal block and DC jack

3. SNTP and SMTP support with email alert notification

4. Virtual Com, Serial Tunnel, TCP Server, TCP Client and UDP operating modes

5. IP-30 enclosures which are DIN-rail and wall mountable

6. Built in 1.5KV magnetic isolation

7. 15KV ESD Serial Line Protection for all signals



LanTech is now shipping the following Industrial Ethernet Products:



Model Description MSRP

IDS-2102 1 RS-232/422/485 port to 2 10/100TX Ethernet Device Server $300.00

IDS-2101F 1 RS-232/422/485 port to 1 100FX Ethernet Device Server $600.00



These products all come with a 5-year warranty and are available now through LanTech Communications. For more information visit www.lantechcom.com or call 1-888-9LANTECH.



About LanTech Communications



LanTech Communications is a global manufacturer of networking hardware. The company provides a comprehensive product family of products and solutions for Enterprise, Telecom and Industrial networking applications, including Industrial Automation, Carrier/ISP, Audio/Video distribution, Building Automation, Power and Energy, Transportation and Business Enterprise. LanTech Communications maintains global offices in Taipei, Taiwan, Warrington, UK and San Jose, California. For more information about LanTech Communications and its products, visit http://www.lantechcom.com or call 408-578-7870.

