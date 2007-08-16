Create Effective KPIs for ASP.NET apps With the .Net Dashboard Suite 3.5

Barnaul, Altay, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2007 -- A new version of the .Net Dashboard Suite includes the Web Forms viewer which is capable of displaying charts, graphs, instruments and gauges in ASP.NET applications. Now it is possible to deliver information to consumers in real time via the Internet. No need to install client application; just open a web page and get access to the latest information.



The Suite contains two data visualization components: Chart ModelKit, a functional and effective charting component capable of creating high resolution 2D charts and Instrumentation ModelKit, a library of high-performance gauges and other instruments. The .Net Dashboard Suite allows both joint use of charts and gauges on a single form and their separate use on multiple forms. The unified designer can be used for editing charts and gauges as well as for their creation from scratch. No coding; just a few mouse clicks and the required gauge or chart is designed. Products architecture makes it possible to develop complex and non-standard chart and gauge configurations with intellectual behavior that are difficult or impossible to create using other means. Thus, a developer can design KPI elements that properly correspond to consumers’ requirements and give them a clear view of company’s business activity. The .Net Dashboard Suite is a unified framework for developing complex BI solutions; it doesn’t require adjustment of components to each other, the suite components feature the integrated designer and customization facilities and methods.



The product is fully compatible with .Net 2.0 and Visual Studio 2005; it contains only 100% managed code.



Purchasing a license for the .Net Dashboard Suite provides a number of advantages. It entitles you to get a 1 year subscription for product updates, upgrades, fixes and technical support. This means that you will use the latest technologies in your projects. Flexible licensing of the product addresses both corporate customers and individual developers. Run-time of the .Net Dashboard Suite components is royalty-free. So, you will be able not only to create advanced KPIs but also to save your time, money and effort and correspondingly to increase your project ROI.



Please visit the product page for more information: http://www.perpetuumsoft.com/Product.aspx?lang=en&pid=44&pr=dbs35



About company:

Perpetuum Software specializes in development of high-quality .NET and ASP.NET software components compatible with MS Visual Studio .NET, C# Builder, Delphi .NET and other IDEs supporting .NET Framework. Such use-proven components as Report Sharp-Shooter, Instrumentation ModelKit, OLAP ModelKit, Chart ModelKit, the .NET Dashboard Suite and other .NET components by Perpetuum Software are already well known on the software development market and are used by developers in more than 60 countries.

