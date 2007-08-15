M-Focus to Sell Made4net's Supply Chain Execution Products in Thailand

Paramus, NJ and Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2007 -- Made4net and M-Focus, have signed a partnership agreement appointing M-Focus as an authorized provider of Made4net's SCExpert™ in Thailand. The partnership between M-Focus, an experienced business solutions provider in Thailand, and the leading supply chain execution solutions company, Made4net, expects to capture a substantial market share in one of the highest growth regions for supply chain management software in Asia/Pacific.



M-Focus and Made4net have combined forces to meet the emerging demand for enterprise solutions at a time when the Thai market is seeing accelerated growth in global and domestic trade. Small and medium sized businesses are aligning with the Thai Government’s plan to establish Thailand as a logistics hub in Indo-China and responding to the ICT Ministry’s promoting the use of RFID technology to track and trace products and adopt efficient software solutions to increase supply chain visibility. This trend has resulted in an expanding need for a real end-to-end supply chain execution solution in an increasingly complex supply chain environment.



The teaming of M-Focus and Made4net will empower Thai enterprises with the comprehensive solutions and high visibility needed in this expanding supply chain environment. M-Focus’s rich experience as a business solutions provider in Thailand, representing numerous international business solution packages throughout the years, and Made4net’s SCExpert™ will provide distributors and 3PL’s with in-depth consultations, rapid implementation services and continued monitoring to ensure a highly accurate, transparent and efficient supply chain.



"We have a lot of experience in the business of enterprise solutions, and we have been looking for a supply chain execution solution that we could lead the market with for quite a long time. We found Made4net to be a very unique solution having the ability to provide a true end-to-end solution for the entire execution part in the supply chain, based on one platform." said Pricha Pantumsinchai, CEO of M-Focus.



Commenting on the partnership, Amit Levy, Director at Made4net explained, "These are powerful solutions, from Warehouse to Delivery. Their innovative architecture will allow us to approach not only the high-end market, but also the medium market, which is definitely an interesting market segment with a huge potential. This cooperation will lead to some very interesting projects in this region." Levy added, “We are counting on the partnership with M-Focus a great deal. M-Focus, led by Dr. Pantumsinchai, is well known in the market and highly respected, and we are positive that with our two companies joining forces, we will soon lead the supply chain market in this region."



M-Focus was established in 1993 with its main mission to market and implement Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP II) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and related systems. The company's target markets are small-to-medium manufacturing and distribution firms that need fast implementation of manufacturing and distribution management systems. M-Focus provides software training, implementation, and consulting services for small to medium-sized batch-oriented manufacturing companies. The managing director of M-Focus is Dr. Pricha Pantumsinchai, CPIM, CSCP, who has over 20 years of experience in software system development as well as consulting in industrial engineering. He is a registered Certified Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) by American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS). He has been President of Thai Logistics and Production Society (TLAPS) since 1999. He is recognized for his many contributions in promoting supply chain and logistics research and professional education in Thailand. M-Focus employs more than 60 qualified people with knowledge and skills in manufacturing management, business, accounting, industrial engineering, computer science, economics, management science, and operations research tools. For details see: www.m-focus.co.th



Made4net is a leader in delivering real-time execution solutions for managing the Supply Chain, offering an elite WMS solution for managing small to large warehouses, TMS for managing and optimizing the distribution process, and additional complementary solutions such as Yard Management, Loading Management, Proof of Delivery, to provide an end-to-end execution solution. Made4net's SCExpert™ platform offers a comprehensive yet modular suite of products that may be implemented individually or as a complete end-to-end integrated solution. Made4net’s partners and customers find that the SCExpert™ offers the most deep and comprehensive set of capabilities in the supply chain execution industry, supported by an advanced and flexible technical architecture, satisfying both operations and IT requirements. Made4net is committed to expanding and developing its sales and marketing channels world wide, and to contributing to its customers’ success and profitability. For details contact Nancy Berger or go to: www.made4net.com

