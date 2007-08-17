BMC Capital Expands Into Atlanta and Salt Lake City Markets

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on August 9th, 2007 a further expansion of its origination force. The firm opened new presences in Atlanta, GA and Salt Lake City, UT.



In Atlanta, the operations of Southeastern Mortgage Partners were merged into BMC Capital. Southeastern Mortgage Partners was one of the leading originators of commercial mortgage loans in the region. The BMC Capital Atlanta office will be run by Sheree Berk and Keelee Peterson, both previously with Southeastern Mortgage Partners. It is anticipated that the merger will provide BMC Capital with at least $100 million in loan funding annually.



BMC Capital’s new office in Salt Lake City will be managed by Shawn Moss. Moss is one of the most active and well known loan originators in the Utah market. He previously worked at National Apartment Finance in Utah. BMC Capital’s small balance commercial product fills a much needed void in the Utah lending landscape and the firm anticipates heavy demand for its loan offerings there.



BMC Capital’s continued expansion is designed to build out the firm’s national footprint both in its core $500,000 to $5 million product offering, as well as with larger loans which the firm has increasingly financed. The firm aims to add at least six new officers and several dozen additional loan originators to its roster over the next twelve months.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

