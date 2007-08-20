BMC Capital to Open New Atlanta, GA Office

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2007 -- BMC Capital, LP today announced its merger with Atlanta based Southeastern Mortgage Partners, LLC. This expansion represents a further strengthening of BMC’s position as the nation’s top commercial mortgage lender for the $500,000 to $5,000,000 sector.



BMC Capital’s Atlanta office will be headed by Sheree Berk and Keelee Peterson. Jonathan Morris, BMC Capital’s President comments, "Sheree and Keelee already have a long term established presence in the Southeast market. Having them as a team in BMC’s Atlanta office will give us a major head start toward our goal of becoming the leading provider in the Southeast market." Sheree and Keelee explain, “We are excited to bring the national resources and wide array of loan programs of BMC Capital to the Atlanta area. We have seen strong demand from the local customer base and anticipate we will quickly achieve strong market in this area.”



This expansion enables BMC to extend its lead in the small scale, multi-family and commercial mortgage sector.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, commercial, and owner/user real estate loans in the 500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.

