Neohapsis Appoints James Mobley CEO

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2007 -- Neohapsis, a leader in delivering managed risk services, today announced the appointment of James Mobley to the position of chief executive officer. In his new role, Mobley will lead the company as it blends professional services and managed service offerings to provide companies with the best overall information risk management solutions.



Mobley brings more than 25 years of industry experience to Neohapsis, working with corporations such as Symantec, IBM and Compaq, as well as early stage companies. Most recently, Mobley was CEO of Intrusic Corporation, maker of internal electronic threat detection technologies for enterprises. Prior to that he was vice president of professional services at Symantec, which acquired IT security consulting company @stake where Mobley was president and CEO.



“James brings a proven track record in the IT and security industries, which will help drive Neohapsis’ success as it enters its next stage of development as a leading Managed Risk Service Provider (MRSP),” said Mark Iwanowski, venture partner at Trident Capital and chairman of Neohapsis. “We’re confident that James’ industry knowledge, leadership qualities and success at building customer service focused organizations will enable him to understand Neohapsis customers and their evolving needs.”



"Neohapsis has made excellent progress toward becoming a respected leader in the newly emerging area of managed risk services,” Mobley said. “I look forward to working with the team to bring new and innovative solutions to the market. We’ll leverage an outstanding team of security and risk experts, as well as a select partner network, to assist our customers in navigating the increasingly complex world of information risk management.”



About Neohapsis, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Neohapsis is a leader in delivering managed risk services. Neohapsis is the first Managed Risk Service Provider (MRSP) to expertly align organizations’ unique risk profiles with a new breed of managed and professional services designed to mitigate corporate and personal liability. Our holistic approach to information risk management blends security, information technology, and operations management with an innovative set of services that ensures ongoing confidentiality, integrity, availability and efficiency. To learn more, visit Neohapsis at: http://www.neohapsis.com.

