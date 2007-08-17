Neohapsis and AOmega Join Forces

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2007 -- Neohapsis, a leading Managed Risk Service Provider (MRSP), today announced the acquisition of AOmega LLC, a premier provider of IT infrastructure and security solutions. The addition of AOmega furthers Neohapsis’ leadership in the MRSP space by expanding its opportunities to deploy its holistic approach to managing risk proactively.



“With AOmega on board, Neohapsis can expand its ability to offer customers unparalleled services around the world and around the clock,” said James Mobley, chief executive officer, Neohapsis. “This represents yet another leap forward in marshalling top-tier talent experienced in IT, security consulting and managed services. AOmega is such a well-respected, high-caliber player in this space that it’s a natural fit with Neohapsis.”



“AOmega is very excited to join forces with Neohapsis,” said William Loupakos, president and chief executive officer, AOmega. “Our entire team welcomes the new opportunities for utilizing its extensive knowledge of IT operations, security and managed services. The complement of our cultures and businesses offers customers a full suite of services for managing risk proactively.”



With this acquisition, all service offerings will be marketed under the Neohapsis brand.



About AOmega

As a well-respected thought leader and premier provider of security and IT solutions, AOmega works collaboratively with clients to design and implement secure environments, improve operational processes, and leverage technology to intelligently grow businesses. As a trusted advisor to leading organizations, AOmega helps clients bring their vision and business goals to reality with solutions that solve real-world problems, deliver measurable value and produce bottom line results from their IT investments. The management team has over 100 years of combined experience in high technology and security solutions, and the AOmega consulting staff consists of credentialed security professionals. All AOmega employees submit to rigorous security background checks and are formally trained and certified within their respective disciplines. Additional information about the company can be found at http://www.aomega.net.



About Neohapsis, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Neohapsis is a leader in delivering managed risk services. Neohapsis is the first Managed Risk Service Provider (MRSP) to expertly align organizations’ unique risk profiles with a new breed of managed and professional services designed to mitigate corporate and personal liability. Our holistic approach to information risk management blends security, information technology, and operations management with an innovative set of services that promotes comprehensive confidentiality, integrity, availability and efficiency. To learn more, visit Neohapsis at http://www.neohapsis.com.

