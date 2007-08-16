Storheim's West Announces the Launch of Its Innovative New Email Flavor Alert System

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2007 -- Storheim's West, the small-town custard shop with world-class taste and quality, announced the launch of its innovative new Flavor Alert system, along with its new custom-designed website (http://www.storheimswest.com). The new system alerts customers by email when their favorite flavors are being featured, ensuring that customers will never miss their favorite flavor again.



"Way too often, our customers miss their favorite flavors and are so disappointed.” said Nate Kern, Owner of Storheim's West. “We wanted to find a solution to that problem,” added Kern.



“As far as we know, nobody else in Green Bay is offering this kind of service to their customers. We're really revolutionizing the frozen custard industry with this system," said Heather Blish, Creative Director with Lake-Effect Design, the marketing firm behind Storheim's new custom website. "We're confident that once customers know when their favorite flavors are being featured, it will really increase the foot traffic into the restaurant."



Along with the Flavor Alert system, the new website features Storheim's West's signature Flavor Forecast (a calendar of custard flavors for the month), Storheim's West's menu, and the story of how this small-town custard shop became so incredibly popular.



Storheim's West's new website and Flavor Alert system are just another way that this little custard shop is setting the trends in the frozen custard industry.



About Storheim’s West

Storheim's West, located at 1860 W Mason St, Green Bay, WI, is a small-town custard shop with world class taste and quality. Storheim’s was founded in 1984 by Ray and Linda Kern, who believed that if they were willing to drive the four hour round trip to their favorite frozen custard stand in Milwaukee, maybe the people of Green Bay would be willing to drive across town.



Storheim's West has a full menu featuring Kobe beef burgers, salads, sundaes, malts, and old-fashioned custard sodas. For more information visit http://www.storheimswest.com



About Lake-Effect Design

Lake-Effect Design, a division of TEB Media, LLC, provides creative, affordable marketing solutions to small to mid-sized businesses. Lake-Effect Design specializes in corporate identity, web development, and media relations. For more information visit http://www.lakeeffectdesign.com



About TEB Media, LLC

TEB Media, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Green Bay, WI, is a leading provider of online information services covering technology, business and entertainment topics.



TEB Media provides a suite of marketing and public relations services designed for the individual needs of small to mid-sized businesses located around the world. For more information visit http://www.tebmedia.com.

