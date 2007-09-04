9/11 Testimonies of FBI & CIA Sought by U.S. Airlines

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2007 -- The separate complaints all seek for the testimony to be made by two members of the U.S. CIA unit, which was in charge of the investigation on Osama Bin Laden.



Likewise, they also seek for five former and current agents of the FBI who have been in charge on the al Qaeda investigations.



The seven airline companies, including the American Airlines and United Airlines, are facing charges made by several relatives of the 9/11 attack victims. The American Airlines is under the management of AMR Corp. and the United Airlines, UAL Corp., respectively.



They are facing personal injury and wrongful death claims and may become liable to pay for damages, thus their intent to direct culpability to the federal government.



According to the airlines' arguments, as they seek for the FBI and CIA's testimonies, "the inability of the federal agencies to detect and stop the plot is a more significant causal circumstance of the terrorist attacks than any allegedly negligent conduct of the aviation parties."



Furthermore, the complaints also noted that both U.S. agencies have previously given public statements regarding intelligence information that their agents in charge of the 9/11 investigations are aware of. Recently, however, they are preventing said agents from being subject to questionings.



The complaints also argue the fact that the air carriers have less intelligence information regarding the suspected hijackers being in the country as compared to the advanced knowledge of FBI and CIA.



Both agencies failed to warn the airlines of the names of two 9/11 hijackers, being potential threats then. They also failed to make an important reminder for the airlines to mark the names Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi, the suspected hijackers, on any of the "no-fly" lists.



FBI's Special Agent Richard Kolko and CIA's spokesperson George Little gave statements that they would not offer any comment regarding ongoing litigations, though.



Mesriani Law Group, Los Angeles Lawyers - Our attorneys work on helping clients receive restitution for financial resources expended by them in an effort to make their lives normal again, in the aftermath of tragic accidents and events. We help in restoring our clients´ peace of mind by attaining large settlements and verdicts for them in a court of law. For more information please log on to http://www.mesrianilaw.com

