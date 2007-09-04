50 Million Americans and More Have Disability on Different Levels

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2007 -- Upon their agency's release of the said report, Director Louis Kincannon of the Census Bureau stated that such would be helpful for the planning and decision-making of agencies involved in persons with disabilities.



Kincannon said that the persons with disabilities are important sectors in our society and their report's "demographic snapshots" may be essential in the assessment of their needs.



The report was entitled Americans with Disabilities: 2002. It was accumulated from reports of the Survey of Income and Program Participation. From this survey, it was ascertained that around 51.2 million American people claimed of having a disability. Meanwhile, 32.5 million of this number has severe disability.



This number of persons with disability was divided into age groups of 21 to 64 years old and 25 to 64 years old.



Of the people ages 21 to 64 with disability, 56 percent have been employed at least a year before the survey interviews were conducted on them.



However, those with the status of severe disability had the lowest employment rate. Those with not too serious disabilities have 82% employment rate.



Of the 25 to 64 years old age bracket, 32 percent of them have disability but not too severed, 22 percent of those with severe disability received a college degree.



The report also generated other findings:



- Increased or greater likelihood of having Medicaid or Medicare coverage for those with serious disability

- Description of health status between fair or poor

- Receipt of assistance from public and charity organizations

- Receiving household income lower than $20, 000 annually



The Bureau of Census report defined the person with disability to have difficulty in performing certain activities that involve being able to see or hear, taking a bath or accomplishing light household tasks. They may also be persons with particular conditions like autism or Alzheimer's disease.



On the other hand, the report defines those with severe or serious disability to be wholly incapable of performing these activities and tasks without personal assistance. They may also be those with serious health conditions.



Los Angeles Social Security Law Attorney - If you have suffered an injury that has resulted in a disability, you may be able to collect compensation from Social Security. Our Los Angeles Social Security Law Attorneys are experts on what Social Security Administration requires for claiming Social Security Disability benefits and for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Disability claims. Please log on to http://www.socialsecuritylawattorney.com for our more information.

