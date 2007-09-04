Vintage Bar Stools from American Chairs Equals Happy Customers

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2007 -- www.AmericanChairs.com, a leading online retailer of 1950’s diner chairs, retro tables, retro booths, and bar stools, today announced that repeat purchases have increased 15 percent from the previous year. Many of the bar stool orders over the past year have been a result of repeat buyers and referral customers. Reminiscent of the 1940’s and 1950’s, the vintage bar stools purchased by AmericanChairs.com customers are superior in craftsmanship and quality.



Vintage bar stools are favored among many shoppers due to their comfort, quality and unique style. Items such as the Vintage Diner Bar Stool and the Bucket Bar Lounger Bar Stool are popular among customers. All vintage bar stools provided by AmericanChairs.com come with a one year guarantee and are designed for comfort and use.



“We are very grateful to our long term and repeat customers. We have always made our service, quality and style our #1 priority,” stated James Cobble, spokesperson for American Chairs, Inc. “Knowing that our goals for customer satisfaction are best represented by repeat customers is thrilling. We’ve always felt that customers looking for top quality vintage bar stools would be like our selection of choices. It’s fantastic to share that belief with our customers,” Cobble concluded.



AmericanChairs.com has been providing vintage bar stools and retro style diner seating since 2002. With new product lines, such as retro jukeboxes and turntables, AmericanChairs.com takes customer demand seriously. Anticipating demand and staying on top of evolving trends in interior furnishings is something the company prides itself on. For retro items reminiscent of the 1940’s and 1950’s, visit http://www.AmericanChairs.com.



About American Chairs, Inc

American Chairs, Inc is an online retailer of 1950’s style seating, including diner chairs, bar stools, retro diner booths, retro diner tables, custom logo bar stools, Harley Davidson® and Coca-Cola® furniture, and now retro electronics. Providing quality classic furniture for thousands of homes and businesses nationwide, the company prides itself on making comfort and style as important as functionality. American Chairs, Inc is 100% U.S. owned and operated offering commercial grade products manufactured in the USA. Founded in 2002, American Chairs, Inc is a privately held firm, with headquarters in New York, NY. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanChairs.com.

