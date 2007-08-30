PharmaceuticalCrossing: The Internet’s Dynamic New Job-Board Site

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2007 -- When the Internet’s smartest and most effective pharmaceutical job board, PharmaceuticalCrossing.com, launches on August 20, 2007, finding a pharmaceutical job will become worlds easier.



How could a website do this? One way is by bringing subscribers jobs from virtually every company website and newspaper imaginable. PharmaceuticalCrossing is also designed to help talented professionals find the best career opportunities that match their unique goals and interests.



With PharmaceuticalCrossing’s staff of hundreds of highly experienced researchers extensively monitoring the hiring needs of more than 250,000 employers across the country, countless new jobs are being added to the site each and every day. And since the jobs listed on the site are specific to the pharmaceutical industry, job seekers can enjoy faster, more targeted job-search experiences.



In addition to providing an extensive range of job listings, including exclusive notices not posted on other employment sites, PharmaceuticalCrossing features a variety of articles that tap into the pharmaceutical industry’s key players, companies, and stories.



This groundbreaking website is affiliated with EmploymentCrossing (www.employmentcrossing.com), the main hub for a growing family of industry-specific job-search sites that launched on April 9, 2007. Currently, job seekers can visit EmploymentCrossing to sign up for PharmaceuticalCrossing’s services.



The EmploymentCrossing group of websites is on the fast track to rapid expansion, with even more Crossing sites launching weekly. The site will focus exclusively on providing the most extensive range of available jobs from every corner of each sector. Watch for EmploymentCrossing’s upcoming launches, which will include BlueCollarCrossing (August 27), AdminCrossing (August 27), ComplianceCrossing (September 3), DesigningCrossing (September 3), PublishingCrossing (September 10),

JournalismCrossing (September 10), RadioCrossing (September 17), TVCrossing (September 17), TelecomCrossing (September 24), GovernmentCrossing (September 24), InternshipCrossing (October 1), and EntryLevelCrossing (October 1).



The development of the Crossing employment sites has been inspired by the success of LawCrossing (www.lawcrossing.com), which features the largest collection of active legal jobs in the world, including more than 10,000 positions at top law firms, corporations, public interest organizations, and government offices throughout the U.S.



Since its launch in July 2003, LawCrossing has become the world’s largest legal-career-placement website. The website is another brainchild of Barnes, who also founded the hugely successful parent company of the Crossing employment sites, Juriscape, in 2000.



About Juriscape:



Established in 2000, Juriscape has been helping job seekers find employment for more than seven years. Today, Juriscape has grown into an international, multimillion-dollar affiliation of more than 15 profitable companies and 500 enthusiastic employees.

