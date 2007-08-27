MarketingCrossing Offers an Exclusive Free 30-Day Trial Subscription

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2007 -- The job-search process is an important step on the path to anyone’s future career, and MarketingCrossing.com’s free 30-day trial subscription now aims to make that journey a little less arduous. The free 30-day trial subscription allows users to access the site’s vast job database that is currently filled with more than 13,000 jobs. If users are not completely satisfied with the diverse jobs offered on MarketingCrossing after the trial period, they can cancel their 30-day subscriptions without being charged.



MarketingCrossing is a sophisticated research service that simplifies the job search process by locating jobs from virtually every company website and newspaper imaginable and making those jobs available to all subscribers. Developed with the sole goal of aiding job seekers in their professional pursuits, the site is a one-stop shop for marketing professionals.



The site’s staff is made up of more than 500 highly experienced researchers who, daily, work to monitor the hiring needs of more than 250,000 employers throughout the United States. This results in countless new jobs being added to the site each and every day. Additionally, because MarketingCrossing’s database contains jobs that are associated only with the marketing field, job seekers can enjoy faster, more targeted job-search results.



“We are so confident in our service that we are offering 30 days free to users to fall in love with MarketingCrossing,” said CEO A. Harrison Barnes.



In addition to maintaining the largest collection of marketing jobs in the world, including listings not offered on competing employment sites, MarketingCrossing also features a variety of articles that explore the industry’s most influential players, companies, and trends. Each week, MarketingCrossing profiles some of the industry’s most well-known marketers and reports on some of the industry’s hottest issues.



This groundbreaking website is affiliated with EmploymentCrossing (www.employmentcrossing.com), the main hub for a growing family of industry-specific job-search sites that launched on April 9, 2007. Currently, job seekers can visit EmploymentCrossing to sign up for MarketingCrossing’s services.



In addition to MarketingCrossing, all of the other Crossing sites (except for LawCrossing) are now offering this exclusive 30-day, risk-free trial subscription, allowing professionals to explore the sites and begin searching and applying for any of the thousands of industry-specific positions from across the country at no cost.



The EmploymentCrossing group of websites is also on the fast track to rapid expansion, with even more Crossing sites launching weekly. The site will focus exclusively on providing the most extensive range of available jobs from every corner of every sector. Watch for EmploymentCrossing’s upcoming launches, which will include PharmaceuticalCrossing (August 20), BlueCollarCrossing (August 27), AdminCrossing (August 27), ComplianceCrossing (September 3), DesigningCrossing (September 3), PublishingCrossing (September 10), JournalismCrossing (September 10), RadioCrossing (September 17), TVCrossing (September 17), TelecomCrossing (September 24), GovernmentCrossing (September 24), InternshipCrossing (October 1), and EntryLevelCrossing (October 1).



The development of the Crossing employment sites was inspired by the success of LawCrossing (www.lawcrossing.com), which features the largest collection of active legal jobs in the world, including more than 10,000 positions at top law firms, corporations, public-interest organizations, and government offices throughout the U.S.



Since its launch in July 2003, LawCrossing has become the world’s largest legal-career-placement website. The website is another brainchild of Barnes, who also founded the hugely successful parent company of the Crossing employment sites, Juriscape, in 2000.



About Juriscape:

Established in 2000, Juriscape has been helping job seekers find employment for more than seven years. Today, Juriscape has grown into an international, multimillion-dollar affiliation of more than 15 profitable companies and 500 enthusiastic employees.

