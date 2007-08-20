Web Host, RoundBerry.com, Wins HostReview Award

South Carolina, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2007 -- RoundBerry Web Hosting has been selected by the HostReview's editorial staff to be one of the "Top 10" Hosts in the new Fastest Growing Company category for August 2007.



RoundBerry.com, an established web hosting company in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been able to achieve this award as one of the top ten web hosting company in the world by its complete dedication to support. They have set high standards for customer service over the past five year and continue to strive for exceeding customer expectations by adding more features, faster servers, and additional support services.



The Top 10 Web Hosting Awards are based on the overall product offering, value, customer service and users' reviews of the selected companies. RoundBerry has been selected in the Top 10 lists this month because of its recent developments and well-earned reputation for quality and hence been respected as the industry Leader.



You can see the company listed here:



http://www.hostreview.com/webhostaward/200708top10fastestgrowingwebhost.html



About RoundBerry

RoundBerry, Afforadable Web Hosting, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers inexpensive web hosting starting at $3.33/month. They distinguish themselves with fast servers, superior customer support, and affordable prices. With thousands of customers in over 20 countries, RoundBerry, has defined excellence in web hosting for over 5 years.

