Red Herring Releases List of 200 Finalists for the "Red Herring 100 Asia" Awards 2007 Recognizes Honestech

Austin, TX, San Francisco, CA, and Seoul, Korea -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2007 -- Red Herring Magazine announced today that Honestech, a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions, has been selected as one of the 200 Asia-Pacific forerunners for the Red Herring 100 Asia 2007 awards. The 100 winners will be announced at the Red Herring 100 Asia event in Hong Kong, on August 29-31.



The Red Herring editorial team carefully selected the finalists based on criteria such as innovation, expertise, disruptive influences on technology, and market potential. The 200 finalists are based in 16 countries/regions including China, India, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Australia and Vietnam. The names of the 200 companies short-listed as finalists for the "Red Herring 100 Asia 2007" can be found online at http://www.herringevents.com/asia07/index.html.



"The 200 finalists we selected from across 16 countries and regions are all excellent contenders," said Joel Dreyfuss, Editor-in-Chief of Red Herring. "They are exceptional companies who thrive on innovation and strongly define the important role of technology in Asia’s economy and throughout the world."



"This recognition by Red Herring further validates our position as a technology leader in our markets,” said Jay Choi, Managing Director of Honestech’s U.S. headquarters “Our Video compression and Internet Protocol technologies have long been licensed and recognized by leading consumer products companies as the best of breed. We are excited to be recognized for our technology and new Honestech branded product offerings.”



The finalists and winning companies will be celebrated at the Red Herring 100 Asia event in Hong Kong, on August 29-31. Red Herring 100 Asia is an exclusive event honoring 100 cutting-edge private technology companies from across the Asia-Pacific region. The event brings together an elite roster of entrepreneurial and global venture investment firms to showcase excellence in innovation. It features three days of keynote discussions, roundtable panels and intimate networking events designed for participants to make connections and learn what it takes to achieve the best in business and technology in Asia.



Distinguished speakers on Red Herring 100 Asia include Richard Li, Chairman of PCCW; SeHyun Oh, Chairman of SK Telcom, John Chen, Chairman of Sybase, Victor Koo, CEO of Youku.com (former President of Sohu.com); James Ding, Chairman of AsiaInfo, John Hummelstad, Apac Director of Microsoft Venture and many others. For a full list of Red Herring 100 Asia speakers, visit http://www.herringevents.com/asia07/speakers.html.



Register for RH 100 Asia at http://www.herringevents.com/asia07/index.html



About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company uniting the world’s best high technology innovators, venture investors and business decision makers in a variety of forums: a leading innovation magazine; an online daily technology news service; technology research, and major events for technology leaders around the globe. Red Herring provides an insider’s access to the global innovation economy, featuring unparalleled insights on the emerging technologies driving the economy. For more information, visit www.redherring.com.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc., is a subsidiary of Honest Technology Co. Ltd., a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video.





