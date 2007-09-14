Hill Wilson to Serve on Executive Committees and Board of Directors for Trial Lawyers’ Associations

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2007 -- Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esq., of Philadelphia has been reappointed to the American Association for Justice’s Executive and Membership Oversight Committees. Hill Wilson will also serve on the association’s National Finance and Public Affairs Committees, and she was elected to the Organization Review Committee. The American Association for Justice (AAJ) is the world’s largest trial bar, encompassing an international coalition of attorneys, law professors, paralegals and law students. Committee appointments and elections took place at the association’s annual convention in Chicago, held from July 14 through July 18 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.



Hill Wilson was also recently elected to the Public Justice Foundation’s Board of Directors. Formerly Trial Lawyers for Public Justice, public justice is the principle project of the Public Justice Foundation – a nonprofit membership organization – and is supported by a nationwide network of more than 3,500 attorneys and consumer advocates. As a public interest law firm, the Public Justice Foundation has been involved in a wide range of high-impact litigation, securing justice through precedent-setting and socially significant individual and class action matters.



Hill Wilson is an award-winning attorney who has been practicing law for nearly three decades in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She concentrates her practice in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters. She brings a high level of integrity and compassion to her practice.



Hill Wilson has been named the Pennsylvania Ambassador for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) “A Mind Is” Annual Giving Society and has been named one of the Top Black Lawyers in the Tri- State Area by The Network Journal. She has received the Presidential Award from the National Bar Association, she’s been made a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and she has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law, just to name a few. She maintains an office in Philadelphia. For more information, go to http://www.rhwilson.com.

