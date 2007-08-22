Florock Hangar Floor Coatings Now Provide High Performance and Meet Air Pollution Regulations in Every State.

Chicago, Illinois -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2007 -- Florock Hangar Floor Coatings resist punishing aviation chemicals, including Skydrol® and jet fuels. Florock Hangar Floor Coatings increase workplace safety and efficiency by creating greater light reflectivity. Florock Hangar Floor Coatings create floors that are easier to clean, saving time and money.



Specifiers, owners & contractors used to think the use of coatings with high solvent content was necessary in exchange for a high performance product. But now, both environmental compliance (low solvent content) and high performance can be achieved with one product.



For more information about the Hangar Floor Coating products, visit http://www.florock.net/florothane-cr.htm or call 1-800-FLOROCK



For a video clip of the Florock Chemical Resistant Urethane being applied to an Air Hangar Floor – visit http://florock.net/video/jetbluecrufar.avi



ABOUT CRAWFORD LABORATORIES, INC.

Crawford Laboratories Inc. is a well-respected floor paint research and development facility founded on the principles of cutting edge technology, break-through innovation and impeccable integrity. For over fifty years, Crawford Laboratories has perfected its full line of concrete floor paint products as well as other extraordinary new concrete coating floor paint products to meet and exceed the flooring needs of any industry.

