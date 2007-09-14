World Vital Records, Inc. Surpasses 10,000 Subscriber Mark

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2007 -- Last October World Vital Records, Inc. sold its first membership subscription, and now less than one year later has surpassed its 10,000 subscriber milestone.



“I sure appreciate the faith of that first subscriber,” said David Lifferth, President World Vital Records, Inc. “She believed that we would continue to add at least one genealogy database each day and that her membership would increase in value every day It was the confidence of that first subscriber and 10,000 others that have provided the resources to continually expand our online databases and features.”



Christina Smith from Malden, MA was WorldVitalRecords.com’s first subscriber. She learned about WorldVitalRecords.com at the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) Conference last fall before its launch in October.



“I talked with the friendly people at WorldVitalRecords.com, picked up and read the literature, signed up for email, and waited for further news. I reasoned that a genealogical resource database company that was being started by individuals who had been instrumental in building Ancestry.com knew what they were doing and would do it well. I watched for the launch date and when it came, I signed up,” Smith said.



WorldVitalRecords.com adds at least one new database every day and currently has more than 1,500 databases representing nearly half a billion online names and records.



“I am very pleasantly impressed by what I have seen so far, and have signed up for a subscription. What clinched it for me was doing a search for my Polish family name and being amazed to find a reference to my mid-nineteenth century great-great grandparents in an obscure digitized Polish book, which I would never, never have found any other way. Please keep up the good work, and continue to amaze me,” said Natalie Lamb, Berkshire, England.



About World Vital Records, Inc.

Founded in 2006, by Paul Allen and several key members of the original Ancestry.com team, World Vital Records, Inc. provides affordable genealogy databases and family history networking tools. With thousands of databases including birth, death, military, census, and parish records, WorldVitalRecords.com makes it easy for everyone and enjoyable to discover their family history. World Vital Records’ free social network for genealogists, FamilyLink.com, is currently in beta testing. Partners include Everton Publishers, Quintin Publications, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc., SmallTownPapers®, Accessible Archives, Ancestral Quest, Find A Grave, and FamilySearch™.

