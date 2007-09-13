Family Tree Magazine Ranks WorldVitalRecords.com Among 101 Best Family History Web Sites

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2007 -- Family Tree Magazine, America's largest-circulation genealogy magazine, recently ranked WorldVitalRecords.com in their annual 101 Best Family History Web Sites.



"These 101 roots resources represent the pinnacle of online genealogy—let them lead you to the peak of family tree success," said David Fryxell, Family Tree Magazine.



WorldVitalRecords.com was ranked in the Mega Data Sites category, with companies such as Ancestry.com, FamilySearch, Genealogy Bank, and USGenWeb.



Additional categories included the following: International and Immigration Destinations, State and Regional Resources, Web Tools, History Havens, Geographical Aids, Specialized Research Resources, and Blogs.



Family Tree Magazine has been ranking the best sites for eight year. In the past they have ranked the sites according to the best new sites. This year, they focused on the best Web sites overall.



"It is an honor for us to be listed in this ranking during our first year in existence. Our own internal analytics indicate that we have earned a spot in this prestigious ranking," said David Lifferth, President, World Vital Records, Inc.



Go to http://www.familytreemagazine.com to read more about the Top of the World Wide Web sites.



About Family Tree Magazine

Family Tree Magazine, America's #1 family history magazine, is the first mass-market, beginner-friendly genealogy magazine. It covers all areas of potential interest to family history enthusiasts, reaching beyond strict genealogy research to include ethnic heritage, family reunions, memoirs, oral history, scrapbooking, historical travel and other ways that families connect with their pasts. Family Tree Magazine strives to give readers all the resources they need to discover, preserve and celebrate their family histories—and to provide engaging, easy-to-understand instruction that empowers readers to take the next steps in the quest for their pasts.



About World Vital Records, Inc.

Founded in 2006, by Paul Allen and several key members of the original Ancestry.com team, World Vital Records, Inc. provides affordable genealogy databases and family history networking tools. With thousands of databases including birth, death, military, census, and parish records, WorldVitalRecords.com makes it easy for everyone and enjoyable to discover their family history. World Vital Records’ free social network for genealogists, FamilyLink.com, is currently in beta testing. Partners include Everton Publishers, Quintin Publications, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc., SmallTownPapers®, Accessible Archives, Ancestral Quest, Find A Grave, and FamilySearch™.

