CAP Creative, Sarasota Advertising & Public Relations Firm, Re-Brands

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2007 -- Roxanne Joffe, CAP president and owner, announced that her firm, formally CAP Creative, is now simply CAP. The name change is accompanied by a new logo, collateral material and website. CAP also has a new tag line; “Always Thinking, Always Solving, Always Seeking.”



“In our business, we’re compelled to constantly stay ahead of the curve,” said Joffe. “We deal in intellectual property---ideas, abstractions, perception, image---we can’t afford to wait for emerging trends to become mainstream…we have to intuitively identify them or create them ourselves,” she explained.



The new CAP business card is a good example. The firm’s Creative Director, Mark Limbach, designed the card (as well as all agency collateral) to stand out. Using heavy stock, Limbach incorporated the CAP red, black and white color scheme with three die-cut rectangles on the card face. Each card actually starts life twice the size of a normal business card and is then folded in half allowing the rectangles to reveal a glimpse of the interior.



The new CAP website, http://www.CAPCreative.com, is an expression in minimalism with no mumbo jumbo. It includes a portfolio containing a healthy cross section of the firm’s collective talent.



It's a new world out there and everyone knows it," said Limbach. "It used to be you had to go to New York or Chicago for great advertising. Now great work is produced in places like Minneapolis, MN; Austin, TX; Richmond, VA and Las Vegas. We’re happy to do the same thing in Sarasota just a few blocks from the Gulf of Mexico"

