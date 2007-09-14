BMC Capital Provides $2.5M Loan for the Acquisition of Thomasville Furniture in Woodbury, MN

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on August 22, 2007, that it originated a $2,510,000 loan for the acquisition of Thomasville Furniture, a single tenant retail property located at 9320 Hudson Road in Woodbury, MN.



“We were able to provide the borrower with an attractive non-recourse loan fixed for 10-years with 3-years interest only. This was a 68% loan-to-value with a 30-year amortization,” says Shawn Givens, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant commercial loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

