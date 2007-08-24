All-America Walk in Support of Ron Paul’s Freedom Message

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2007 -- Americans all across the country are walking, canvassing, caravaning and otherwise spreading Ron Paul’s Freedom Message on this day. We are not paid campaign workers. This effort is in no way created by or financed by the Ron Paul 2008 election campaign. We are independent, individual citizens who want to see a return to the rule of law and Constitutional government.



On our own initiative, we created this national day of action in just two weeks. There are currently 36,000 such citizen volunteers organized in 780 groups in 640 cities across the country in support of Dr. Paul’s candidacy (http://ronpaul.meetup.com/about/). The rapidly growing grassroots movement in support of Ron Paul is an entirely unprecedented phenomenon and is simply the most important and vital news story in this presidential campaign. Some refer to this as the “Ron Paul Revolution”.



At this very moment, We the People are transforming the American political landscape forever. This day of support for the Freedom Message gives notice that the people of this country will support a candidate who represents fundamental change and a return to Constitutional Government. That candidate is Rep. Ron Paul of Texas. For more information about the Columbus Ron Paul meetup group visit http://www.ronpaul.meetup.com/151



What is the freedom message? Visit http://www.RonPaul2008.com



Walk across Columbus in support of Ron Paul’s freedom message.

Sunday, August 26, 2007

Walking 9 miles north on High Street

12:00PM - Schiller Park in German Village, and

1:00PM - Statehouse

Columbus, OH.



Contact: Jason Rink, Organizer, Columbus Ron Paul Meetup, 614-743-0288, ohio4ronpaul@gmail.com

