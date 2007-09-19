BMC Capital Provides $669,500 Loan for the Acquisition of Building #8 Severson Office in Palm Desert, CA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on August 22, 2007, that it originated a $669,500 loan for the acquisition of Building #8 Severson Office, a single-tenant property located in Palm Desert, CA.



“We were able to arrange a 10-year fixed rate with a 90% loan-to-value on a 30-year amortization for this newly constructed, owner-occupied flower shop,” says Susanna Reust, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Phoenix office.



BMC Capital is the leading lender for small-balance commercial loans in the West Coast and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

