BMC Capital Provides $880,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Nebraska 34 Unit Apartments in Omaha, NE

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on August 22, 2007, that it originated a $880,000 loan for the acquisition of Nebraska 34-Unit, a 34-unit apartment complex located at 4423 and 4430 South 25th Street in Omaha, NE.



“We were able to provide a 10-year fixed rate with a loan-to-value of 80% and amortized for 30-years,” says Glenn Gioseffi, a Vice president at BMC Capital’s Seattle office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Midwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

