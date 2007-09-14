BMC Capital Provides $675,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Chili’s Restaurant in Van Buren, AR

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on August 22, 2007, that it originated a $675,000 loan for the acquisition of Chili’s Restaurant, a single-tenant retail property located at 2024 Fayetteville Road in Van Buren, AR.



“This is the second loan we provided for the buyer, and BMC Capital was able to arrange a 5-year fixed rate with a 20-year amortization,” says Glenn Gioseffi, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Seattle office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant commercial loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

